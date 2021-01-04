Farmers Protest Updates: The seventh round of talks will hold today

The Center and agricultural unions objecting upon a set of laws pointed at beginning agricultural markets will operate their seventh round of discussions today that could shape the outcome of the lengthy dialogue process. The farmers also declare their two biggest demands today.

Avik Saha, the secretary of All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee a major platform of protesting farmers said, “The success of tomorrow’s talks depends entirely on the repeal of these three Farm Acts.” “AIKSCC clarifies that it can be done by an Ordinance followed by a Parliamentary repeal and the Constitution provides for the government and Parliament to make as well as repeal laws. They are neither time-consuming nor complicated,” said Saha.

“The Centre would take up each and every objection and apprehension of the farmers”. “I don’t want to speculate on anything now,” said a government official. Ramesh Kavi, a former faculty member at Dharwad Agricultural University said, “Both demands are complicated. It is unlikely that both can be settled in one round. The government may present a formula to ensure assured prices for farmers based purely on the possibilities.”

Sonia Gandhi said, “More than 50 farmers have lost their lives because of the government’s harsh attitude towards the protests. Some have even committed suicide. Neither has their decision moved the Modi government or any of its ministers, nor have they uttered a word of consolation. I offer my tribute to those who have passed away and prayers and strength to their families.”