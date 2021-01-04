Father tapes wife’s photo on face to feed crying baby….

It takes a lot of hard work to feed babies and get them to sleep. Especially if the mothers are not near them. The video of a young man trying to feed his baby while his mother was away is now going viral. But the way he found to stop his daughter’s crying and give her milk is remarkable.

When all attempts to give milk failed, he opened the picture of his wife on the tablet and pasted it on his face with tape. After this, the baby is placed on the lap and milk is given through the milk bottle. The picture of the mother in the tab shows the baby looking closely and trying to touch the mother. This is not the first time such videos have been circulated.