Genetically mutant coronavirus strain confirms in 6 people in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Health Minister KK Shailaja has informed that the genetically modified coronavirus has been confirmed in Kerala as well. The genetically modified coronavirus has been confirmed in 6 people in Kerala. Kozhikode-2, Alappuzha-2, Kottayam-1, and Kannur-1 are the district-wise number of patients. The minister said that if there are any people who have come in contact with them, they should contact the health department.

The new virus is highly contagious. Those who have returned from the UK in the last few days should inform the Department of Health exactly. Monitoring at airports will be further strengthened. The new virus can also be treated and cured. Instructions have been issued to districts where the virus has been confirmed. The minister made the announcement at an emergency press conference at 7.45 pm on Monday. The new virus is 70 percent more likely to spread than the current coronavirus, British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said yesterday. Following this, Ireland, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and Belgium decided to ban flights from the UK.

