Centre gives permission to give COVAXIN to children over 12 years of age on a trial basis

New Delhi: Bharat Biotech’s covaxin has been approved for trial use in children above 12 years of age. The CovIshield vaccine was previously approved for use in children over 12 years of age. Covaxin was successfully tested in children over 12 years of age. The experiment is aimed at vaccinating all children in the future. Bharat Biotech’s covaxin and Serum Institute’s Covishield are currently licensed in the country. Covaxin will be distributed in clinical trial mode, Harsh Vardhan said. Vaccine recipients will continue to be monitored.

At the same time, the fact that covaxine was allowed to complete the experiment led to political controversy. Congress demanded that covaxin is not be allowed. But Harsha Vardhan said the incident was politicized. He added that covaxin was effective against even genetically modified viruses in the UK.

