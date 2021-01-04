Revenge for dismissal; Mercedes Employee smashed 69 Benz, loss of Rs 44 crore!

The former Mercedes employee, who came to avenge his dismissal, caused a loss of about Rs 44 crore to the company. The incident took place at the Mercedes Benz plant in Spain. The young man, who worked in a factory in 2016–2017, was fired following a labor dispute. The 38-year-old, who arrived to avenge the incident years ago, used a bulldozer to destroy 69 cars, including 50 new Benz vans. The vans, including a V-Class worth about Rs 90 lakh, which was parked inside the gate, were smashed by a bulldozer.

La Ertzaintza detiene a un hombre de 38 años, ex trabajador de la empresa, que tras robar una excavadora, ha destrozado más de 50 furgonetas de la fábrica de Mercedes-Vitoria. Más en @radioeuskadi pic.twitter.com/13Mpo4PlqR — Dani Álvarez (@DaniAlvarezEiTB) December 31, 2020

The incident took place on the night of December 31st. Police say they tried to stop the young man from destroying the vehicles but it did not happen and he was finally ready to stop when security personnel opened fire. Police have arrested the youth and announced an investigation into the incident.

