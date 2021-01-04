Actress Riya Chakraborty and brother in search for a new home; video surfaces

Actress Riya Chakraborty is looking for a new home in Mumbai after being released from jail in a drug deal case. The actress was seen with her brother Showik Chakraborty in public in Mumbai looking for a house. Riya was granted bail in October in a drug case related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. On December 2, Riya’s brother Showik was released on bail. The video of the actress walking away without answering the questions of the media has gone viral on social media.

The drug scandal that rocked Bollywood in the wake of the suicide of actor and Riya’s lover Sushant Singh Rajput is being discussed widely. Riya and her brother were then arrested on September 8 for drug dealing. Later, the names of Bollywood, Kannada industry, and many other celebrities came out. Actresses like Ragani and Sanjana Galrani were also arrested in the drug case.

