Health Department issues crucial warning about the covid spread in Kerala

Health Department issues a crucial warning about the covid spread in Kerala. The health department has warned that the daily covid infection will increase rapidly by mid-January and the spread will be worse. The health department has warned that the daily covid infection is expected to rise to 9,000 by January 15. Moreover, the number of people undergoing treatment could reach 90,000.

Currently, on average, 65,000 people are treated at the same time. The death rate in Kerala is now 0.4 percent. The chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan had held a review meeting yesterday. At this meeting, The Secretary of The Health Department, Dr. Rajan Khobragade, pointed out the possibility of covid spread. The report said that local elections, the opening of schools and colleges would lead to an increase in the spread of covid.

Following the assessment that antigen tests were effective, the health department decided to reduce the RT-PCR test for the detection of covid infected people and increase antigen. The Health Department has also decided to conduct a density study on 12,100 people over the age of 18 to identify and prevent the possibility of covid spread.