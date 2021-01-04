In Kerala, the BJP has changed its strategy and aims for more seats: an unprecedented campaign and political style….

Thiruvananthapuram: The BJP has changed its strategy, aiming for more seats in Kerala. Despite the BJP wave all over the country, the central leadership is stepping in to change what has not been able to move in Kerala so far. The BJP is currently aiming to win more than one seat in the Assembly elections. But the BJP is thinking of how to achieve it. For that, activists will be brought into the new politics. Leaders will be taught new campaign methods before the election.

340 leaders have been elected to lead the Assembly elections. They will be trained. Training will be given in ten subjects related to state politics. At the same time, the central leadership is paying special attention to the Kerala Assembly elections this time. The plan is to field the strongest leaders in the winning constituency. The BJP aims to win the elections by bringing more cadre in the party.

In the first phase, the training was imparted in seven districts in Kerala from Thiruvananthapuram to Ernakulam. Of these, 170 leaders were trained. The next phase will be from Thrissur to Kozhikode. The trained leaders will also give classes to office bearers from panchayat level to constituency in 140 assembly constituencies. Two-day camps may be organized in the constituencies for this purpose.