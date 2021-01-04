“No children”; Woman stabbed her husband to death and attempted suicide!!!

Delhi; A woman pierced her husband to death before trying to committing suicide in Delhi’s Chhattarpur Extension area. While the husband surrendered to deadly wounds, the wife was hurried to a hospital where her situation is said to be crucial.The issue first revealed on Sunday evening when the couple’s landlord informed the police about doubtful action. A patrolling squad directed by ASI Praveen Kumar of the Mehrauli police station ran to the site and discovered the doors of the couple’s residence locked from inside.

after breaking the doors, police officer discovered both the husband and the wife in an unconscious condition. Blood could be noticed on the floor and the walls of the room.An ambulance was called and the couple was taken to the hospital where the husband died. A case has been lodged in relation with his death under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). DCP Atul Kumar said the husband Chirag Sharma (37) was a local of Haryana’s Yamuna Nagar and his wife Renuka (36) hailed from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh. Both worked in various departments of the same insurance company and transferred to the home in Chhattarpur after their love marriage in 2013.

According to initial reports, the couple had no children and always gripped in hectic fights over the topic.On Sunday, the couple got into one fight after which the husband went to sleep in his room. Police officials assume that the wife used a kitchen knife to spear him more than a dozen times in anger. The knife in question was retrieved from the couple’s bedroom.

Renuka shared a post in Facebook about a suicide note before she tried to commit it. It was the Facebook post that cautioned friends and relatives who attempted reaching the couple and later warned the landlord.The wife is now being treated in the ICU at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and her state is said to be critical.