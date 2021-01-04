‘No intention of entering an agricultural business’; Reliance says that it will not do corporate farming

Reliance Industries Ltd. has assured farmers who are agitating against the agricultural law announced by the Central Government. Reliance said it had only the utmost respect for the farmers who were the food providers of 130 crore people.

There is no intention of contract farming or corporate farming. No agricultural land will be purchased in India for contract farming. Crops are not bought at a lower price than the market price. Reliance said it had no intention of entering the agricultural business yet.