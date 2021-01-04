“Republic day 2021”; Parade with strict protocols and will be of shorter duration

New Delhi: Republic Day parade 2021 will be dissimilar from any other, evolving as the first to be carried during a pandemic. With stringent social distancing regulations, the parade will attribute fewer cultural programs as well as observers. The parade itself will be of more concise duration and have smaller marching contingents.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will honor the occasion as the chief guest. India has seen a significant drop in the everyday coronavirus cases and casualties lately but the new strains discovered in the UK have generated a global fright. Several other precautions are initiated to assure protection amid the celebrations in the perspective of the coronavirus circumstances in the country.

“The parade will begin from Vijay Chowk, as usual, but will culminate at the National Stadium rather than ending at the Red Fort. So, it will cover a stretch of 3.3 km as compared to the usual 8.2 km,” an official said. Only around 25,000 viewers will be allowed to see the parade as approximated to an average of 1.3 lakh people every year. “Children below 15 years and the elderly with ailments will not be allowed,” said the official.

The “overall classic character” of the march, which exhibits the country’s military power and cultural diversity, “will, however, be maintained” despite the constraints necessitated by the Covid-19 pandemic. A contingent of the Bangladesh armed forces will also attend the parade of the 50th-anniversary celebrations of the 1971 war of liberation.