Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty breaks the record

MUMBAI: Stock market indices are moving up a record high on consecutive days. For the first time, the Sensex crossed 48,000 and the Nifty crossed 14,100. The Sensex gained 307.82 points. It closed at 48,176.80. Similarly, the wide-based National Stock Exchange index Nifty rose by 114.40 points to 14,132.90. Shares of 2061 companies were gainers and 973 shares were losers on the BSE. 158 shares unchanged.

The market has been strengthened by the approval of two Covid vaccines in the country. Higher PMIs in the construction sector also boosted investment in Dalal Street. Major gainers were Tata Steel, Hindalco, Eicher Motors, ONGC, and TCS. Hero MotoCorp, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance, Adani Ports, and Asian Paints were among the losers. Sectoral indices such as metal, IT, auto, and pharma gained. BSE midcap and small-cap indices rose by about one percent.

Also read: “No children”; Woman stabbed her husband to death and attempted suicide!!!