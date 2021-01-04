Those who doubt the effectiveness of the vaccine are mentally challenged- Union Minister

Gandhinagar (Gujarat): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has said that those who doubt the effectiveness of Covid vaccines made in the country are ignorant. The minister was addressing a function of the Surat Municipal Corporation

Congress leaders, including Shashi Tharoor, have come under fire after conditional approval of the use of Bharat Biotech vaccine during the third phase of the experiment. This was followed by a remark by Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

“Such baseless allegations are being made by intellectuals, scientists and those who do not trust India’s power,” Pradhan said. “These vaccines are a special achievement of Indian companies and our scientists. The people have already welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s move. Some people who do not develop intelligence will never get better, especially the Congress leadership. They will find fault with everything”- Pradhan added.