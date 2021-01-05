5 People injured in LPG cylinder explosion

Five people including 3 children were injured in a LPG cylinder blast. The blast took place in a house in s Hari Nagar area at Asha Park’s G-Block in New Delhi on Tuesday morning. The explosion lead to a fire and one wall of the building was collapsed.

“There were minor injuries to all five persons due to collapse of the wall and all have been discharged from hospital,” said Deepak Purohit, DCP West Delhi.

Police informed that three children injured were in the age group 10-12 years, besides a man and a woman both in their mid-30s. They were shifted to DDU hospital.