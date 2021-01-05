Another country to open airspace to Qatar

After Saudi Arabia, another country has decided to open its airspace to Qatar. Egypt has decided to remove the ban on Qatar. Earlier, Saudi Arabia has decided to open its land, sea and air borders to Qatar.

As per new announcement, Egypt has agreed in principle to open their airspace for flights to/from Qatar allowing citizens to travel there directly. Egypt has laid out some demands for this.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt imposed a diplomatic, trade and travel boycott on Qatar in June 2017. The GCC countries imposed boycott on Qatar accusing that the country supports terrorism and also have ties with Iran .