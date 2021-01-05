Bevco recommended increase in liquor price…Read more!!!

Thiruvananthapuram: Bevco wants to increase liquor prices in the state. The excise department recommended to the government to increase the price. Bevco’s recommendation also takes into account the needs of liquor companies.

Bevco has recommended a seven per cent increase in the base price of liquor purchased from manufacturers. If this happens, the price of liquor in the state may go up to at least Rs 100 per liter with the proportional increase in taxes. Liquor companies have demanded a 20-30% increase in the price of various brands as the price of raw materials for brewing has gone up. The Bevco board of directors, which met yesterday, approved a 7% price hike.

Liquor companies had earlier written to Bevco MD stating that the supply of liquor would stop if the price was not revised. The delay in the tender process to revise the liquor price prompted the liquor companies to issue such a letter.