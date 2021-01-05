‘Big setback to Trinamool Congress’: Sports minister resigns from cabinet

The ruling party in West Bengal has suffered a ‘big setback’ on Tuesday. Another minister has resigned from the cabinet of Mamata Banerjee led West Bengal government.

Laxmi Ratan Shukla, former Indian cricketer and state minister in charge of Sports and Youth Services has resigned from the cabinet. Shukla has also resigned from his post as the Trinamool Congress district president in Howrah. However, Shukla continues to be a TMC MLA.

The former Indian cricketer has joined Trinamool Congress in 2016. He won from the Howrah North constituency. He defeated Congress candidate Santosh Kumar Pathak.

State minister and a top leader of TMC, Suvendhu Adhikari has resigned from the cabinet. Adhikari later quit TMC and joined BJP. Suvendu Adhikari has joined BJP on On December 19. Adhikari joined BJP in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a huge rally in Midnapur. Besides, Adhikari, 11 MLAs, an MP, and a former MP joined the BJP.