Bird flu, poultry and duck meat and eggs banned…..

New Delhi: Following the confirmation of bird flu in various states, including Kerala, states have decided to impose restrictions on poultry, duck meat and eggs. About 1800 migratory birds have died in Himachal Pradesh. It has been confirmed that the bird flu virus was behind the deaths of the birds. The presence of bird flu virus has been confirmed in dead birds near Pong Dam Lake. Currently, bird flu has been confirmed in Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Kerala. In Madhya Pradesh, the meat and egg trade was suspended for fifteen days.

An estimated one lakh birds, including chickens, have died in Haryana. It has been confirmed that bird flu was behind the death of crows in Jhalawar in Rajasthan. Following this, bird flu was confirmed in ducks in Kottayam and Alappuzha districts in the state. The Central Government has declared bird flu as a state disaster.

A total of 53 have been found dead in Kharo Reservoir in in Gujarat’s Junagadh district. Forest officials who arrived at the scene sent the bodies of the birds for postmortem. In Rajasthan, 170 birds died yesterday, bringing the total to 425. In Kerala, half a lakh birds have to be killed to control the disease.