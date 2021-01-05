“Border alert” ; China constructs a new road in Ladakh, Revealed photos of PLA commandos physical training

Out of a storm of Chinese propaganda comes proof of a new road the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is building on the north of Spangur Tso, which is a significant trouble for India. The Chinese Communist Party’s mouthpiece, Xinhua news agency, broadcasted some base images displaying the PLA commandos doing periodic physical activity as a massive movement on the south of Spangur Tso.The Xinhua report conveyed to the forefront of the occupied eastern Ladakh, specifically the regions south of Pangong Tso and Spangur Tso.

The PLA had started building a mountainous route bypassing the Spangur Tso on its north, near the Matung Nyungtsa mountain. The road of nearly 5m wide links to main road S301 (301 Provincial Road) arriving from Rutok, the town at the eastern edge of Pangong Tso. The route is still under construction as of December 30, 2020, with a miniature void of around 200m remaining.

The satellite pictures indicate that this road is probably to be tarred soon. This new route will allow China to occupy the whole southern bank of Pangong Tso. The mountain tops on the southern bank of Pangong Tso, east of Finger 4 seem to be taken already. A new batch of PLA tentage is also scanned at a site barely beyond the northern bank of Spangur Tso and at least one more mountain top post is noticed on the ridgeline between Pangong Tso and Spangur Tso.

Credits; India Today

The Chinese social media is going viral with a group of four undated pictures, displaying Chinese commando corps doing systematic persistence exercise south of Spangur Tso. The photos conceivably taken in August-September unleashed likely in the first week of December exhibit activities which the Indian Army regularly executes during its physical training period every morning. Other information also revealed the Chinese corps using exoskeletons for climbing these high-altitude mountains.

The satellite pictures expose more than what the CCP expects to exhibit. The Chinese armies are still in tents. No hot food supplies via drones have been detected yet, though fresh snowfall has been caught in this province on satellite imagery between December 25 and December 30, 2020. In September Global Times editor-in-chief Hu Xijin had posted a video on Twitter of drones providing hot feeds to Chinese frontline soldiers. The Spangur Tso has fully frozen and Pangong Tso has frozen east of Finger Five. This indicates that the Chinese PLA will not be capable to use speed boats. India, on the other hand, will still be capable to patrol the Pangong Tso via boats.