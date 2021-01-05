BSF apprehended Bangladeshi nationals illegally crossing into India

The Border Security Force (BSF) has handed over 9 Bangladeshi nationals to Bangladesh. These Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended by the BSF personnel while trying to cross the international border. Three mobile phones and 1,430 Bangladeshi Taka recovered from the nine individuals were handed over to the Border Guard Bangladesh by the BSF.

The BSF jawans arrested the Bangladeshi nationals, including three minors after getting a specific input about the illegal migration. They were apprehended from near the border outpost in Kumari in Nadia district in West Bengal on Monday.

The apprehended Bangladeshi nationals identified themselves as Taniya Khatoon (25), Moni Rani Nath (28), Rashi Nani Nath (8), Nilu Haldar (20), Purnima Sarkar (16), Anjali Rani Nath (50), Ruma Gazi (27), Md Bilal (8) and Paritosh Rai (25).