Drug case: Actress arrested during a raid in Mumbai

Mumbai: Telugu actress Shwetha Kumari has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for her alleged links to the drug mafia. The actress was taken into custody during a raid in Mumbai and was later arrested. NCB officials say the actress has links with the drug mafia.

Shweta Kumari’s arrest comes following NCB’s raid at a hotel in Mumbai that also resulted in the seizure of 400 gms MD worth over Rs 10 lakhs. However, the NCB had arrested Chand Mohammad in Bandra the previous day. Narcotics Control Bureau seized a total of 400 grams of AD worth Rs 10 lakh from him. The hotel in Bhayandar was raided last night. Shweta, 27, has acted in Kannada and Telugu films. The actress who likely would have also dreamt of Bollywood has worked as the second female lead in over four Telugu movies.

