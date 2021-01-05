Prime Minister announces nationwide ‘total lockdown’ from Wednesday

British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson announced a ‘total lockdown’ in the country. The total lockdown was announced after a new strain of Covid-19 was found in the country.

The British Prime Minister announced the lockdown in televised address to the nation. The lockdown will come into effect on Wednesday. The lockdown will end on mid-February.

“With most of the country already under extreme measures, it’s clear that we need to do more, together, to bring this new variant under control while our vaccines are rolled out. In England, we must therefore go into a national lockdown. The new measures are similar to those during the first, three-month lockdown from late March to June last year. They include the closure of schools, working from home wherever possible, limits on leaving home, except for exercise, essential shopping and for medical supplies, and no household mixing,” Boris Johnson said.