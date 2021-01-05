Russia-India friendship stonewalls US, US opposes arms deal….

Washington: The United States opposes India’s friendship with Russia, arms deal and opposition. The US has been angered by India’s multi-billion S-400 anti-aircraft defense deal with Russia. The Congressional Research Service (CRS), a research arm of the US Congress, has warned that sanctions will be imposed on India under US law. This is not the opinion of members of Congress, but is prepared by expert lawyers in the United States.

In October 2018, India signed a $ 5 billion S-400 anti-aircraft missile system agreement with Russia. On the same day, US President Trump threatened to impose sanctions on India if it did not sign the agreement. In 2019, India paid Russia $ 800 million to buy missile systems. Russia said last month that its deal with India would go well despite US sanctions.