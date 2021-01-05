Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends high

MUMBAI: The Indian benchmark equity indices ended at record high levels on Tuesday led by strong buying in the IT and private banks. IT and financial stocks were the biggest gainers on Tuesday. The Sensex was up 260.98 points at 48,437.78 and the Nifty was up 66.60 points at 14,199.50. The market was boosted by the UK government announcing a $ 6.2 billion package to combat the lockdown.

Shares of 1740 companies were gainers and 1268 shares were losers on the BSE. 159 shares unchanged. Major gainers were Axis Bank, HDFC, Wipro, and Indusind Bank. ONGC, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, and Hindalco were among the losers. The Nifty Bank index ended at 1.50 percent higher and the IT index ended up 2.5 percent higher. Shares of metals and energy stocks were affected by selling pressure. The BSE mid-cap index gained 1.4 percent and the small-cap index 0.70 percent.

