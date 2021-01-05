” The one who infiltrates has become an insider and we become an outsider”: Union Minister

Union minister Anurag Thakur has accused that the West Bengal government is talking of secluding the state. He also claimed that the BJP will will not allow this to happen. He was reacting to Mamata Banerjee’s “outsiders” remark.

“On my arrival in Kolkata, I was asked ‘what will an outsider do in Bengal?’. This is the land of Tagore, Vivekananda, Bose who belong to the nation. Only those in power here talking of secluding Bengal. We won’t let this thinking develop in Bengal,” said Anurag Thakur, the Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs.

“If a central minister has become an outsider then who is an insider? The one who infiltrates has become an insider and we become an outsider. It is unfortunate,” Anurag Thakur said. “You talk of economic resurgence, but who will become here. A business investor sees a law and order situation before investment. Two out of 10 people hardly say that the law and order situation is fine here. Under Mamataji’s government the industry of murder, loot, corruption, has grown”, he added.

Anurag Thakur is visiting the state to boost up the election campaign of BJP.