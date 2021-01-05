‘Those who doubt coronavirus vaccine are mentally challenged’: Union Minister

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan has said that those who opposes the Covid-19 vaccine are mentally challenged people. Many opposition party leaders has questioned the efficiency of the coronavirus vaccine developed by Indian companies. The BJP leader was reacting to this.

“Those who have mand buddhi (are mentally challenged) and those who don’t have faith in the scientists and power of India are making such baseless statements,” Pradhan said.

“These vaccines are a special achievement of Indian companies and our scientists. People have welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative. Some mentally challenged people will never improve, especially the leadership of the Congress, which finds fault in everything”, he added.

Earlier, India’s drugs regulator approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield and indigenously developed Covaxin for restricted emergency use in the country. An expert committee formed by the union government has has approved the Covid-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University for emergency use.