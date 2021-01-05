Woman agrees to leave her husband in exchange for Rs”1.5 crore” !!!

A creepy case of a love story has been disclosed from Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal city where a woman consented to leave her husband for Rs 1.5 crore. The case was first got to the attention of a family court in Bhopal by a child who asserted that her father was maintaining a courtship with a coworker. The minor’s allegation,led to frenzied opinions at home which were troubling her studies and that of her sister.

Based on the minor’s complaint, the couple was called for counseling. It was later found that the husband was having an courtship with a woman in his office who was older than him. He desired to live with the woman but the wife denied to get a divorce. It was only after considerable counseling sessions that the couple handled to arrive in an agreement.

The wife consented to reject the husband on the lone state that the woman he was maintaining an affair with decides to hand over her apartment and Rs 27 lakh in cash to her. According to the counselor, the wife considered that there was no point in living with a man she did not love even after so many years of marriage. This is why the wife decided to part paths on the state that she would be capable to take care of her daughters.