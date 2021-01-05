Xiaomi launched Mi 10i in India: Know the specifications and price

International smartphone brand, Xiaomi has launched its latest Mi 10i in India on Tuesday. The phone is the latest in the Mi-10 series. Mi 10i is scheduled to go on sale on January 7 for Amazon Prime users, and on open sale on January 8. It will be available on Amazon India, and mi.com as well

Mi 10i is powered with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 750G processor, which comes with Qualcomm Kyro 570 cores. It also has X52 5G modem for the 5G connectivity. A 4,820mAh battery powers the phone. It also ships with a 33W fast charger in the box. Mi 10i comes in three colour options of Pacific Sunrise, Atlantic Blue, and Midnight Black colour options.

The phone measures 165.38 x 76.8 x 9mm and weighs around 214.5 grams. Its comes with a 6.67-inch DoT Display with 120Hz Adaptive sync refresh, full HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) resolution, NTSC 84%, 15000:01 contrast ratio, and 450 nits of brightness. It is also HDR 10 and HDR 10+ compliant and has the L1 certification. The phone comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on back and front.

Mi 10i has four rear cameras. It has a 108-megapixel primary sensor , 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, 2-megapixel macro sensor, and 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it has 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Mi 10i starts at Rs. 20,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. Mi 10i with 128GB storage is priced at Rs. 21,999.