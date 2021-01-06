4 People did due to toxic gas leakage in steel plant

At least four people lost their lives and around six others were fell ill in a toxic gas leakage in Rourkela Steel Plant in Odisha. The toxic gas leaked from a unit at the Coal Chemical Department of the Rourkela Steel Plant run by Steel Authority of India (SAIL). There were 10 workers in the plant when the mishap took place.

Odisha: Four people dead, six people fall ill due to toxic gas leakage from a unit at Rourkela Steel Plant pic.twitter.com/TkRNSwsMOK — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2021

“According to a preliminary report, the four workers died due to emission of carbon monoxide gas from the unit. They were admitted to the ICU of the Ispat General Hospital (IGH) where they died and a few others are being treated in the RSP dispensary. The RSP authorities have ordered a high-level probe into the mishap,” said a top official of RSP.

The deceased have been identified as Ganesh Chandra Paila (59), Abhimanyu Sahu (33), Rabindra Sahu (59) and Brahmananda Panda (51).