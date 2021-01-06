Actress refuses to take treatment at govt hospital after tests positive for COVID-19

British actress Banita Sandhu, who has arrived in India to shoot, has tested positive for Coronavirus. Banita arrived in Kolkata on December 20 to shoot for the film Kavita and Teresa. Banita also arrived in Kolkata on the same plane on which the young man, who confirmed the genetically modified Covid variant, was traveling. Banita was admitted to a private hospital after she refused to take treatment at a government hospital due to lack of infrastructure.

Steps have been taken to test for the presence of the new virus in women as well. Banita was first rushed to a government hospital in Kolkata, which has special accommodation facilities for people from the UK. However, Banita refused to get out of the ambulance, claiming that the hospital lacked basic facilities. Health workers informed the British High Commission and the police that it was against the protocol. Police surrounded the ambulance to prevent Banita from getting off. She was eventually admitted to a private hospital with the permission of the health department.

Also read: Maternity fashion goals: Kareena Kapoor steps out in a breezy and comfy floral dress