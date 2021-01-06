Maternity fashion goals: Kareena Kapoor steps out in a breezy and comfy floral dress

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor is following her footsteps every day by proving that she can set a trend even during pregnancy. Kareena’s maternity fashion is gaining a lot of acceptance. Kareena’s new look also caught the attention when she arrived in Bandra, Mumbai on January 5th. The actress wore a yellow dress with floral prints. With a stylish design with multi-colored flowers and leaves, this mini dress is perfect for pregnancy. The collar and sleeves of the dress are comfortable.

Kareena’s pink sandals were as comfortable and stylish as the dress. It is priced at Rs. 199. Kareena has captured the attention of the fashion world with her bold and beautiful look combined with her casual bun style. Kareena emphasizes in her style statement that pregnancy is not isolation. The star’s maternity fashion has garnered attention before. Her method is to wear clothes suitable for pregnancy without any compromise in fashion. It also shines with a stylish look when you arrive to attend celebrations and other functions. Kareena Kapoor has said that being a mother is not a disease and therefore can not always be at home.

