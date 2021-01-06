‘Attention Passengers to UAE’: Airlines makes important announcement

A UAE based airline has made an important announcement. Fly Dubai, based in Dubai has announced that all UAE residents, who have been outside the country for more than six months are now allowed to return till March 31.

“If you hold a UAE resident visa and have stayed outside of the country for more than 180 days, you will be allowed to enter the UAE until 31 March 2021,” said the budget air carrier in its website.

Also Read: Saudi Arabia issues new advisory for Umrah pilgrims

Air India Express (AIE) has also informed the same. “Passengers, who have stayed outside Dubai for more than 180 days, can return within 31st March 2021. They should have a valid resident visa and approval from GDRFA,” tweeted Air India Express .