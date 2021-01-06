Center to conduct an online examination in veterinary science

The center decided to conduct an online examination in veterinary science. The ‘Go Vijnan’ exam will be conducted in the national level. The exam will be conducted on February 25.

Every year, the examination will be conducted. The examination is called ‘Kamadenu Go Vijnan Prachar-Prasad’. Students and the public can participate. The syllabus of the exam will be available on the ‘Rashtriya Kamadenu Ayog’ website.

The questions will be objective type and the examination result will be announced immediately. All those who are participated will be certified. And that those who score good marks world will have special prices.