Centre tells Tamil Nadu to revoke 100% theatre occupancy order…

New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry has told Tamil Nadu that audiences will not be allowed in all seats in cinema theatres. The Center has asked Tamil Nadu to withdraw the order allowing spectators in all the seats.

As part of the unlock process, the Union Home Ministry has allowed spectators in only 50% of the seats in cinema theaters outside the containment zone. Theatres in Tamil Nadu reopened in November with 50% seats. Two days ago, an order was issued to allow people to enter 100% of the seats.

The Tamil Nadu government issued an order allowing people to enter all the seats. The Center has asked Tamil Nadu to end this process immediately.