Cinema halls in the state will not open soon in the state.

Thiruvananthapuram: The cinema halls will not open in the state soon. They demanded that the government announce benefits for theaters and exempt entertainment tax. The Film chamber said it would not open theaters without approving the requirements.

The government has proposed to start the show with a current audience of 50 percent. The Film Chamber’s position is that this is unacceptable. Theater owners estimate that this will create a huge financial burden. The Film Chamber had come out against the Chief Minister yesterday for not giving concessions. Their criticism is that the Chief Minister did not keep his word.

