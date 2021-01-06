Covid-19 Updates: Death toll crosses 1.5 lakh in India

The death toll due to coronavirus infection has crossed 1.5 lakh in India. This was updated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Meanwhile, 18,088 new cases of the coronavirus along with 264 new deaths and 29,091 new recoveries were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. The total recoveries reached at 99,97,272. The recovery rate stands at 96.36%. The fatality rate is at 1.45%.

Thus the total confirmed cases has reached at 10,374,932. The death toll mounted to 1,50,114. At present there are 2,27,546 active cases in the country. 44 per cent of active cases are in hospital with moderate or severe symptoms while 56 per cent of cases are very mild or asymptomatic and are in home isolation.

India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.