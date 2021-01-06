Covid-19 Updates: Partial lockdown announced

A country has announced partial lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. Germany has announced that the partial lockdown earlier imposed will be extended as a new strain of muted Covid-19 virus was found. Germany has also toughened its partial lockdown with stricter limits on social contacts.

As per the new announcement, schools, leisure and sporting facilities and non-essential shops will remain shut through to January 31. People will be allowed to meet up with only one other individual from another household under the new rules. Earlier it was five.

Also Read: Death toll crosses 1.5 lakh in India

Those residing in districts where new infections are above 200 per 100,000 people over the last seven days will be banned from travelling beyond a 15-kilometre radius of the zones. Passengers coming to Germany will be subject to a test before their entry into the country, in addition to the current requirement to go into self-isolation that can only be ended by a negative test five days after arrival.