Forex Market: Indian rupee gain against US dollar

In the forex market the domestic currency, the Indian rupee had gained against the US dollar in the early hours of trading. As per market experts, the positive opening of Indian share market has supported the upward rally of Indian rupee.

At the Interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened flat at 73.17 per dollar. The Indian rupee later inched higher and reached at 73.11 against the US dollar. On Tuesday the Indian rupee had settled at 73.17. The rupee had settled 15 paise lower against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar ‘s value against a basket of six currencies , fell to a 33-month low of 89.34.