Governor signs ordinance, Karnataka passed the ban on cattle slaughter law, severe punishment for violating

With the governor signing the ordinance, the Karnataka Government’s Prohibition of Cattle Slaughter Act came into force in the state. The Bill passed by the Karnataka Legislative Assembly earlier did not pass the Upper House. This was followed by the Yediyurappa government ordinance. There is growing criticism from various quarters that the ordinance has given misleading powers to law enforcement officials.

The criticism is mainly for the fact that wherever there is a suspicion of violation of the law the officers can check and seize property without notice, there should be no legal action against the officers, who giving powers to officers with SI rank and above.

The beef traders in Karnataka are mainly Muslim. The bill is also being criticized for incorporating the provisions of the Act which gives excessive powers to the police to impose widespread investigations and other legal action against Muslims. Violation of the law carries a fine of up to 7 years imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs 10 lakh. But there is a provision that buffaloes over 13 years of age can be used for slaughter.