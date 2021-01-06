India, Israel successfully test fires MRSAM air and missile defence system: Video

India and Israel has successfully test fired d a Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM) defence system. The MRSAM system was jointly developed by India and Israel. The system was developed by Israel Aerospace Industries of Israel and India’s Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO).

The MRSAM is an air and missile defence system that can shoot down enemy aircraft at a range of 50-70 kms. The MRSAM is used by all the three wings of the Indian army and also Israel Defence Forces (IDF). The system includes an advanced phased-array radar, command and control, mobile launchers and interceptors with advanced RF seeker.