India, Israel successfully test fires MRSAM air and missile defence system: Video

India and Israel has successfully test fired d a Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM) defence system. The MRSAM system was jointly developed by India and Israel. The system was developed by Israel Aerospace Industries¬† of Israel and India’s Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO).

The MRSAM is an air and missile defence system that can shoot down enemy aircraft at a range of 50-70 kms. The MRSAM is used by all the three wings of the Indian army and also Israel Defence Forces (IDF). The system includes an advanced phased-array radar, command and control, mobile launchers and interceptors with advanced RF seeker.