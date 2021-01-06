Indian Air Force’s fighter jet crashes, pilot ejects safely

A MiG-21 Bison fighter jet of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed near Suratgarh in Rajasthan on Tuesday evening at 8.30 pm. The fighter jet crashed due to technical malfunction. The pilot managed to eject safely.

“During a training sortie in the western sector, a MiG-21 Bison aircraft experienced a major technical malfunction this evening. The pilot ejected safely at about 2015 hrs. There is no loss of life. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident,” the Indian Air Force said in a tweet.

In 2019, in a similar incident, an Indian Air Force MiG-21 Bison aircraft airborne from Air force Station Nal for a routine sortie had crashed near Bikaner, Rajasthan.