Indian Railway announces its decision on passenger fare

The Indian Railway has announced its decision on passenger fare. The Railway has rebuffed the news in certain sections of the media making baseless claims about possibility of hike in passenger fares. The Railway claimed that these news reports has no factual basis and any proposal to increase the passenger fare is currently not under consideration.

Also Read: Airlines makes important announcement

“There is no authenticity in news reported by some media houses that Railway is planning to enhance passenger fares from January 6, 2021, for special trains and gradually implement the same in regular trains. News regarding a hike in rail passenger fare during festival season is misleading and erroneous. As per rules, the fare for special trains run during peak demand seasons like the festive season, the summer holiday season is different and higher than regular mail or express time-tabled trains,” a top railway official said.

Railway also urged the media to refrain from publishing or circulating such unfounded reports.