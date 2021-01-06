DH Latest NewsDH NEWSEntertainment DHLatest NewsNEWSEntertainment

Kiko can turn his head 180 degree…. WATCH!!!

Jan 6, 2021, 11:34 pm IST

Pets are not as trivial as we think. They are masters of many tricks. A Finnish Spitz dog that can turn 180 degrees is now a star on social media. The star is the 9-month-old dog is named Kiko.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CJe3vTSjO74/

The owner says that Kiko started doing some adventurous things with his head when he was little. Alley says that at first I didn’t notice this because dogs like to sleep in strange positions and began to bend their necks back instead of turning upside down like a normal dog.

