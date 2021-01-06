Narcotics Control Bureau summons top actor’s sister

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal’s sister. The NCB has summoned her on Wednesday, January 6. She will appear before the agency at 11 am today.

Both Arjun Rampal and his partner Gabriella Demetriades were questioned by NCB officials after the actor’s residence in Bandra was searched by the agency. Gabriella’s brother Agisilaos Demetriades was arrested by the NCB after the 30-year-old South African was alleged to be found in possession of banned drugs.

The NCB arrested Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala’s wife Shabana Saeed after ganja was found at their Juhu residence. Shabana was later granted bail by a city court.

The agency started investigation regarding drug mafia during the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The NCB has earlier arrested actess Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty. The NCB has earleir summoned top personalities of Bollywood including Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan , Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh .