Partial road closure announced in Abu Dhabi

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) in Abu Dhabi has announced a partial road closure. The ITC announced that the Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Road (E12) will be partially closed.
The ITC announced that a part of the road would be closed from Thursday, January 7, to Sunday, January 10. Two lanes on the road would be closed on two days each.
????? ???? ??? ???? ????? ????? ?? ???? ?? ????? E12.
Partial Road Closure on Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Road E12.
January 6, 2021
