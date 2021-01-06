DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Partial road closure announced in Abu Dhabi

Jan 6, 2021, 02:25 pm IST

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) in Abu Dhabi has announced a partial road closure. The ITC announced that the Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Road (E12) will be partially closed.

The ITC announced that  a part of the road would be closed from Thursday, January 7, to Sunday, January 10. Two lanes on the road would be closed on two days each.

