Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai issues new guidelines

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has issued new guidelines. The RTA issued new guidelines for delivery services and electronic media facilities operating in Dubai. The guidelines issued by RTA will cover the level of license, delivery means, training of drivers, standards of delivery boxes, and the uniform of drivers.

“Given the continuous growth of delivery services and the extensive reliance of residents on these services in delivering their orders, it (has become) imperative to regulate the business of the sector,” said Abdullah Ibrahim Al Meer, director of Commercial Transport Activities at RTA.

Also Read: Airlines makes important announcement

“The objective of these regulations is to ensure compliance with the highest safety and quality standards, and reduce traffic accidents. RTA always seeks to bring happiness to customers through improved systems and new initiatives compatible with the latest technologies in various fields. RTA’s keenness to implement the highest global standards contributes to the sustainability of Dubai in the logistical transport, and its vision in seamless and sustainable mobility”, added Al Meer.