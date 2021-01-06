Shigella was confirmed in another district, raising concerns…

Kannur: Shigella has been confirmed in Kannur district, raising concerns. . Shigella was confirmed for a 6-year-old from Chittaripparambu. Once the disease was confirmed, the child was admitted for specialist treatment. Earlier, Shigella was confirmed in Kozhikode and Ernakulam.

A 11-year-old boy died of Shigella in Kozhikode. 56 people who attended the child’s funeral had symptoms and 5 were diagnosed with the disease. Shigella was identified for a 56-year-old man from Chottanikkara in Ernakulam district.