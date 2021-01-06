Supreme Court says it cannot stay the laws of ‘love jihad’ brought by Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand

The Apex Court said it would examine the ‘Love Jihad’ laws brought by the governments of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and the law cannot be stayed. The Supreme Court issued notices to the governments of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, which have enacted two separate petitions on the Prohibition of Forced Conversion Acts.

The Apex Court asked the petitioner to approach the Allahabad High Court after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that the petitions relating to the Prohibition of Forced Conversion Act were currently being considered.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde, who was hearing the petitions, said it would examine the constitutional validity of the law brought against illegal conversions by various states. The Supreme Court refused to stay the petition, which had held that the constitutional status of the Uttar Pradesh Illegal Conversion Ordinance 2020 and the Uttarakhand Religious Freedom Act 2018 was not maintained.