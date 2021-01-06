Union government allows limited resumption flights

The Union government has resumed limited flight services to England. This was announced by Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. The minister said that the union government has allowed limited resumption of civil aviation with the United Kingdom.

“We took a decision on limited resumption of civil aviation traffic between India and the United Kingdom based on an assessment of available facts as available with our medical professionals. We decided that RT-PCR test which was done 72 hours ahead of travelling was not enough,” Puri said.

“So, we made it compulsory to test again on arrival. We will review the situation if any steps have to be taken. So far it is the limited resumption of civil aviation with the UK. The total number of flights to UK has been reduced from 60 a week to 30. If the situation demands that we need to take more steps, we are constantly reviewing the situation,” he added.