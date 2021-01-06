Union Minority Affairs Minister to provide covid vaccine to pilgrims. Know more!!!

Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has said that those going for Haj pilgrimage this year will be given the corona vaccine. He said the last date for filing applications for the Haj pilgrimage in 2021 is January 10.

This was stated after a meeting with the Haj group organizers and representatives of the Haj Committee of India. The meeting was held at The Haj House in South Mumbai. The Minister said that steps have been taken to provide corona vaccine to all pilgrims going for hajj pilgrimage from India.

Embarkation points for Hajj pilgrimage have been reduced to 10 in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The embarkation points in the country are Ahmedabad, Srirangam, Kochi, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai and Srinagar. Earlier there were 21 embarkation points across the country. The Minister also said that the cost of hajj pilgrims based on embarkation point has been reduced.